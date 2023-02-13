Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,874 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

CVB Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.42. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

About CVB Financial



CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

