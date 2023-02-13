Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,344 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,971,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,156.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at $15,971,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,004 shares of company stock worth $1,731,680 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $43.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

