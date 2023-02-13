Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,562 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 38,286 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 29,523.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REZI. Imperial Capital cut Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $18.79 on Monday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

