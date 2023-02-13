Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,061 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after acquiring an additional 506,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 78.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,078,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,502,000 after acquiring an additional 911,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,942,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,883,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,920,000 after acquiring an additional 106,740 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,481.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,481.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $223,519.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 992,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,900,131.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,689 shares of company stock worth $971,962 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $11.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

