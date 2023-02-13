Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $109.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $128.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

