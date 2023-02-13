Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In related news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $2,319,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 2.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGO. Compass Point began coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE AGO opened at $62.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.