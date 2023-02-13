Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $35.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $58.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.