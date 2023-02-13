Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,876,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,494,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

LUMN stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

