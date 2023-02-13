Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 302,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,179,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $72.71 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.53 and a twelve month high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.32.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.30%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

