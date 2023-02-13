Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SiTime by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SiTime by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in SiTime by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $124.48 on Monday. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $270.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.86 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 701 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $73,633.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,100.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 4,427 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $458,991.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,322,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 701 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $73,633.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,100.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,085 shares of company stock worth $2,422,062. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

