Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,192 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 25.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the second quarter worth about $1,478,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the second quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the second quarter worth about $851,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SHC. Barclays raised shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Sotera Health Price Performance

Sotera Health Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 2.10. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.