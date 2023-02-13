Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,731 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,806.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 126,009 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,802,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after buying an additional 436,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,676,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 308,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PPC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of PPC opened at $24.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.