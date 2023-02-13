Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,113 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,113 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cardlytics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 238.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cardlytics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Cardlytics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $6.36 on Monday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $72.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

