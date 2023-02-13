Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 161.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 108,330 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $748,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 708,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,844,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $12.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a market cap of $950.89 million, a PE ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 0.83. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $24.87.

Grid Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.