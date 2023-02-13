Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,677 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYGN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $18.65 on Monday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $188,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,382 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

