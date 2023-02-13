Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ opened at $59.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $394,044 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

