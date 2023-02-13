Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Stake Lessened by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 77,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBW opened at $11.69 on Monday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0448 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

