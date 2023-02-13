New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 15,000 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 50.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $6,324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,540.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $6,324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,540.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 827,446 shares of company stock valued at $12,864,611. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $15.25 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $47.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.54.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.35.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

