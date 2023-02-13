New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,037 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,321 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trupanion by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Trupanion by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 857,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,685,000 after acquiring an additional 86,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,942,392.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,942,392.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock worth $1,191,172 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trupanion Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $99.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

