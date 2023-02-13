New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,687,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,338 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 243.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,433,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,357 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $34,146,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $28,690,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC opened at $58.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Recommended Stories

