New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 297,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294,574 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DMC Global by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DMC Global by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DMC Global by 14.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DMC Global by 59.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in DMC Global by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of DMC Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

DMC Global Trading Down 0.6 %

DMC Global Company Profile

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $490.40 million, a P/E ratio of -132.16 and a beta of 1.65. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

