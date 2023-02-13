New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 3,348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

SON opened at $59.53 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

