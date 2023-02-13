New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PVH were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,438,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at $545,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 174.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,658,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in PVH by 113.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PVH to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $80.20 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $102.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average is $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

