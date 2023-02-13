New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,847 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axonics were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Axonics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Axonics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Axonics by 1,159.5% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $820,938.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,466.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,610 shares of company stock worth $10,955,456 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $56.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.88. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $79.92.

Several research firms recently commented on AXNX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

