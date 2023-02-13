New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 17,311.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Diageo by 119.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Diageo by 55.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($46.88) to GBX 3,600 ($43.27) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $171.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $212.33.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

