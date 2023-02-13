New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 50,348 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,256 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 50,348 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in InMode were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,565 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $34.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.12. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $52.25.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

