New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,704 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 44.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Macy’s stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on M. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Macy's Company Profile



Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.



