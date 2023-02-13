Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,066,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,470 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NU were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,293,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,891,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195,640 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NU by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 87,235,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,833,000 after purchasing an additional 57,632,661 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NU by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,336,000 after purchasing an additional 39,497,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NU by 3,385.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,206,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in NU by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,651 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

