Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 10.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Olin by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $61.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

