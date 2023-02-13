Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Raised to $92.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price target on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Onto Innovation stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $92.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Onto Innovation by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Onto Innovation by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Onto Innovation by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.