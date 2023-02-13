Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Raised to $95.00 at DA Davidson

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $92.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

