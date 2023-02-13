Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 1,143.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,543 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 35.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ovintiv Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.26.

OVV stock opened at $48.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $63.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.