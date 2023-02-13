Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $139.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.49.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

