Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Susquehanna

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTEN. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.45.
Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 2.31. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86.
Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.
Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Patterson-UTI Energy
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
