PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Holdings Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 468.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 103,340 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 12.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

PENN opened at $31.48 on Monday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.23.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

