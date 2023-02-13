Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $11.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

