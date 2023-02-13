PGGM Investments Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,316 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Expedia Group by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Expedia Group stock opened at $107.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.56. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 3.02%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

