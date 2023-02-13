Piper Sandler Increases e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $82.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of ELF opened at $71.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,974 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $210,767.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,171.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,453 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,041. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

