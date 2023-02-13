Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 240.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after buying an additional 642,226 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 275.2% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 734,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after buying an additional 539,050 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 94.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 282,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 137,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Progress Software by 40.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 365,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 105,824 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $124,759.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,169.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $124,759.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,169.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $258,761.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,020.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,939 shares of company stock worth $2,868,852. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.7 %

PRGS stock opened at $57.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.01. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. is a global software company, which engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

