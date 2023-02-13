Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.45.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globus Medical stock opened at $60.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $81.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.04.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

