Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,411 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group Trading Up 0.7 %

UFCS opened at $30.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $779.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on United Fire Group from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

About United Fire Group

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

