Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,955 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRSP opened at $7.35 on Monday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $9.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

BRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

