Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,486 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Caleres by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Caleres by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Caleres by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Price Performance

Caleres stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CAL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $49,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $49,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,300 shares of company stock worth $625,953. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Further Reading

