Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,777 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 104,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 80,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 66,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFBC opened at $72.14 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.67.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFBC shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

