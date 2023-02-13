Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 26,116 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,116 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,374,000 after buying an additional 351,372 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 519,059 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Sprout Social by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Sprout Social by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $60.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $85.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,448,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,448,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,619 shares of company stock worth $5,712,204 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

