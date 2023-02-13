Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 28,869 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,869 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

