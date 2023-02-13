Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,937 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Big Lots by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Big Lots by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Big Lots Stock Performance

NYSE BIG opened at $16.38 on Monday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $474.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($0.07). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.94%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

