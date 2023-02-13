Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.97) to €54.60 ($58.71) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:QGEN opened at $49.21 on Thursday. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Qiagen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.