Robert W. Baird Raises Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $86.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.64.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CDAY opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -159.68 and a beta of 1.46. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,867,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,867,077.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Articles

