Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 346,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 228,083 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,043,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,517,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 22,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,253,000 after buying an additional 24,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI opened at $48.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 59.84%.

RCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

